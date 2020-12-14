Positive COVID tests force PAC-12 to remove UW football from championship, Oregon to take spot
The University of Washington Huskies will not play in the PAC-12 championship game due to a number of COVID-positive tests among players.
They will be replaced by Oregon, who will now take on USC on Friday.
The PAC-12 issued the following statement on Monday:
“The PAC-12 has, after consultation with Washington, made the decision to replace Washington with Oregon as the PAC-12 North Division team to face South Division champion USC in the PAC-12 Football Championship Game scheduled for Friday, December 18.
“The decision was made under the PAC-12’s football game cancellation policy and Football Championship Game policy due to Washington neither having the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game nor the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group, in each case as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.
“Under PAC-12 Football Championship Game policy, the team with the next best record in the North Division, Oregon, will represent the North Division against South Division Championship USC.”