Possible COVID-19 exposure at Prosser Community Center, city says

PROSSER, Wash. — City officials said Tuesday that there is a “slight chance” the Prosser Community Center was exposed to COVID-19.

The possible exposure comes from a patron of the facility who may have transferred the virus from a site outside Benton County, according to a news release.

The City of Prosser has decided to suspend all city programs while it works to sanitize the facility. These programs are expected to resume next week, officials said. Meals on Wheels is still operating and providing meals.

The city said it has reached out to its facility partners, advised them of the situation and allowed them to determine whether to continue or suspend their programs based on their level of risk.

“We want to stress that this is simply a precaution and thank you for your patience,” said Community Development Director Steve Zetz.

The city is working with the Benton-Franklin Health District.

The community center is located at 1231 Dudley Ave.

