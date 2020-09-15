Potato truck driver crashes in Franklin County, spilling spuds

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo provided by Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A potato truck driver crashed in Franklin County on Tuesday morning, spilling potatoes and temporarily shutting down the roadway.

According to Sergeant Gordon Thomasson of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m. 37-year-old Angel Robles Soto of Pasco was driving on Glade Road just north of Selph Landing Road when he, for reasons under investigation, crashed the truck on its side.

Robles Soto was uninjured, but is accused of driving poorly, as there was nothing mechanically wrong with truck. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving on a suspended license.

Glade was closed between Selph Landing and Alder for several hours as crews cleared the roadway. Sergeant Thomasson estimated the road would reopen around 10 a.m.