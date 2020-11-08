Power outage affecting Benton City and Prosser

UPDATE: Power has been restored as of 8:50 a.m., according to Benton PUD.

BENTON CO., Wash. — Benton PUD reported that a wide-spread power outage is affecting over 5,ooo residents from Benton City and Prosser.

According to Benton PUD, the power outage started on Sunday around 7:15 a.m. due to a transmission line down in those areas.

Benton PUD is working with BPA to restore power in those areas.

For more information and updates you can visit the Benton PUD Outage Center.

