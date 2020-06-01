Power outage affecting KAPP transmission site

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. Power outages affecting thousands of customers in the greater Yakima area are affecting KAPP-KVEW’s ability to broadcast to Yakima and Kittitas counties.

Pacific Power said Saturday it was working on “multiple outages from severe weather affecting approximately 13,000 customers in Yakima, Moxee, Union Gap and Zillah.”

Update 11:15 AM: Pacific Power crews are working to restore power to customers impacted by the outages caused by yesterday’s storms. Optimistic weather forecast & improved conditions on the ground will help with the restoration efforts of our Pacific Power and contract personnel. — Pacific Power WA (@PacificPower_WA) May 31, 2020

We don’t know when Pacific Power will address the outage at the Ahtanum Ridge transmission site affecting our KAPP-TV and MeTV over-the-air broadcast and DirectTV signals. Both channels are still available on Charter cable; KVEW-TV’s over-the-air broadcast signal (channel 42) is up and running.

When power is restored and our signal is back, affected over-the-air broadcast customers may have to rescan their televisions.

For updates and outage reporting, Pacific Power urges you to text “OUT” or “STAT” to 722797 or visit http://pacificpower.net/outage.

