Power outage in Walla Walla area

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Columbia REA announced that a major power outage is affecting many residents in the Walla Walla area on Saturday.

They posted on Facebook just before noon that a BPA transmission is off-line to one of the substations.

Columbia REA says they have personnel en route and hope to have power restored by 1:00 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.