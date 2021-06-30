Power restored after brief blackout in Horn Rapids section of Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — Citizens in the Horn Rapids area of north Richland experienced a power outage on Tuesday evening that was rectified within an hour of the outage being reported.

A Facebook post by the City of Richland Government announced that Richland Energy Services responded to a power outage in the region.

They later confirmed that crews restored service to all customers around 5:25 p.m. on June 29. They say that the outage was caused by an equipment problem that crews were able to fix relatively quickly and easily.

If you are still without power in north Richland, authorities suggest that you try flipping the main breaker in your breaker panel to reset it. After trying that, you can call the City of Richland Government at (509) 942-7421 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or (509) 943-4428 during off-hours.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further information is announced by local authorities.

