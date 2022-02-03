Power restored to hundreds of customers in Benton County

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash — Power has been restored to more than 300 customers in Benton County on Thursday after an outage was reported just after midnight.

Benton PUD says the outage was reported at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday in west Kennewick.

Approximately 341 customers were affected, according to Benton PUD.

According to the Outage Center, power was restored around 3:00 a.m.

