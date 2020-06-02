Power restored to KAPP-TV transmission site; rescan your TVs

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A power outage that affected KAPP-KVEW’s ability to broadcast to Yakima and Kittitas counties has been fixed.

Pacific Power has restored service to our Ahtanum Ridge transmission site. Then storm-related outage over the weekend had been affecting our KAPP-TV and MeTV over-the-air broadcast and DirectTV signals.

Now that power has been restored and our signal is back, our over-the-air broadcast customers will have to rescan their televisions in order to receive KAPP-TV channel 35 and its six other digital channels.

For updates and outage reporting, Pacific Power urges you to text “OUT” or “STAT” to 722797 or visit http://pacificpower.net/outage.

