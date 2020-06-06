Power restored to KAPP-TV transmission site

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash — A power outage that affected KAPP-KVEW’s ability to broadcast channels to Yakima and Kittitas counties has been fixed.

Power went out to our Ahtanum Ridge transmission site around 10:00 p.m. on Friday and affected our over-the-air broadcast.

As of 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, power has been restored, and our signal is back.

Our over-the-air broadcast customers will have to rescan their televisions in order to receive KAPP-TV channel 35 and it’s six other digital channels.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments