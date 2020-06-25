PPE distribution for Tri-City businesses is under way

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce started their distribution of donated personal protective equipment on Thursday.

Donations of hand sanitizer and face masks were made the last two weeks from Tri-Citians looking out for small businesses.

There are approximately 275 PPE packages for businesses from Benton and Franklin Counties that will be distributed.

UniFirst made the first donation to the chamber which consisted of 10,000 face masks.

There will be a distribution on Friday as well, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the visitors center in Kennewick.

To receive the products, you must provide a business card and sign the “Tri-Cities Open and Safe Pledge,” which is a commitment to following local health guidelines.

For more information visit tcopenandsafe.com.

