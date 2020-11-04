Preliminary election results for Franklin County District 2 Commissioner Seat

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The ballot boxes are now closed and the first results have been released in the Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 2020 Washington General Election.

Rocky Mullen ran against Ana Ruiz Peralta.

According to the official election results page , at 8:22 p.m., Mullen (R) had 60.48% of the vote and Peralta (D) had 39.38% of the vote.

So far there have been 27,059 total votes.

These numbers will be continuously updated.

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, the initial results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Though news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede, these announcements are based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.

