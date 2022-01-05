PREPARE NOW: Next big winter storm takes aim for Washington and Oregon tonight

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a major winter storm for Mid-Columbia Region that is expected to peak with a blend of snow and freezing rain this evening through Thursday morning.

Snowy overnight conditions have the potential to become freezing rain on Thursday morning, which will likely spell trouble for drivers across the region.

⚠️PREPARE NOW: A major winter storm that will bring snow to the region as early as this afternoon. The snow is expected to continue tonight. There is potential for freezing rain tomorrow morning. A switchover to rain tomorrow, with highs in the 40s. pic.twitter.com/P4VW7QyNAo — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) January 5, 2022

In fact, WSDOT officials are already anticipating closures for Snoqualmie Pass as a result. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, WSDOT asked commuters to delay their travel plans for the next 72 hours if possible to avoid extreme weather conditions.

Snoqualmie Pass anticipates poor visibility, concerns about ice, and two feet of snow on Wednesday evening into Thursday.

As we mentioned earlier, this next storm is going to be A DOOZY! If you can, consider delaying your trip. If you can't expect delays because it's going to be very challenging traveling across all our mountain passes! pic.twitter.com/cK2EDXILNw — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 4, 2022

More locally, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1pm and continue until 12pm tomorrow for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys including the cities of Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, Naches, and Thorp.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1pm and continue until 12pm tomorrow portions of the Mid-Columbia expecting lower snowfall accumulations, including the cities Tri-Cities, Prosser, Hanford, Walla Walla and Pendleton.

Snowfall is currently expected to begin around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Noon on Thursday, January 6. More than two feet of possible in the Cascades over the next 24 hours. Expect heavy snow on the mountain passes during this timeframe, and adjust your commutes accordingly. It’s extremely likely that road closures, spinouts, and accidents will take place during this timeframe.

Warmer temperatures in the valleys should help melt off a lot of the ice and snow during the day-time hours Thursday. The threat of freezing rain comes into play early tomorrow morning. Please use caution if you need be on the roads overnight.

