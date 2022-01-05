PREPARE NOW: Next big winter storm takes aim for Washington and Oregon tonight
Prepare now for hazardous driving conditions as snow moves across the Mid-Columbia overnight.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking a major winter storm for Mid-Columbia Region that is expected to peak with a blend of snow and freezing rain this evening through Thursday morning.
Snowy overnight conditions have the potential to become freezing rain on Thursday morning, which will likely spell trouble for drivers across the region.
In fact, WSDOT officials are already anticipating closures for Snoqualmie Pass as a result. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, WSDOT asked commuters to delay their travel plans for the next 72 hours if possible to avoid extreme weather conditions.
Snoqualmie Pass anticipates poor visibility, concerns about ice, and two feet of snow on Wednesday evening into Thursday.
READ: Snoqualmie Pass is open Tuesday with delays & restrictions, mountain snow continues
WATCH: The First Alert Weather Forecast
More locally, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1pm and continue until 12pm tomorrow for Yakima and Kittitas Valleys including the cities of Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, Naches, and Thorp.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1pm and continue until 12pm tomorrow portions of the Mid-Columbia expecting lower snowfall accumulations, including the cities Tri-Cities, Prosser, Hanford, Walla Walla and Pendleton.
Snowfall is currently expected to begin around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Noon on Thursday, January 6. More than two feet of possible in the Cascades over the next 24 hours. Expect heavy snow on the mountain passes during this timeframe, and adjust your commutes accordingly. It’s extremely likely that road closures, spinouts, and accidents will take place during this timeframe.
Warmer temperatures in the valleys should help melt off a lot of the ice and snow during the day-time hours Thursday. The threat of freezing rain comes into play early tomorrow morning. Please use caution if you need be on the roads overnight.
Watch KAPP KVEW’s Good Morning Northwest and visit our website, YakTriNews.com, for updates on the Winter Weather Warning.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- A Tri-Cities engineer is hard at work aboard a U.S. Navy warship
- Mid-Columbia Libraries announce new hours, expanded Sunday service
- Schools across the Mid-Columbia are shutting down due to inclement weather
- ‘Full of life:’ Kennewick family remembers woman who died in semi crash on NYE
- GOP candidate Tiffany Smiley receives endorsement from NBA legend John Stockton
READ: Yakima roads won’t be fully clear for days, more snow expected
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.