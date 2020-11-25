WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden delivers Thanksgiving address

WASHINGTON — Click here to watch President Biden’s Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

Biden’s White House transition team said in a press release that the president-elect’s speech would touch on “shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season” while delivering a message “that we can and will get through the current crisis together.”

The Thanksgiving holiday comes as coronavirus cases spike nationwide, and new public health restrictions have recently been put in place to control the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving, and the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked Americans to keep their indoor holiday gatherings as “small as you possibly can.”