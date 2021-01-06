President Trump reacts to his supporters’ protests at U.S. Capitol building

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Evan Vucci President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C. — As waves of his supporters protest at the U.S. Capitol Building, President Donald J. Trump responded with a video statement on his Twitter account.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order — We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anyone hurt,” Trump said. “It’s a very tough period of time.”

Trump prefaced that message by claiming the election was stolen from him and his supporters.

He made his feelings toward his supporters holding these protests clear by saying “We love you” and “You’re very special” before finishing his video.

The platform itself, Twitter took near-immediate action, disputing President Trump’s claim of election fraud.

RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence reacts to U.S. Capitol protests

RELATED: Woman shot at U.S. Capitol

RELATED: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol as armed standoff takes place outside House chamber

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.