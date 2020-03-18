President Trump says he will invoke Defense Production Act

Move would marshal private sector in response to coronavirus

President Trump held a coronavirus task force briefing Wednesday from the White House.

In it, the president said he will invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump appeared in the White House briefing room for the third day in a row. He said he would sign the Defense Production Act “in case we need it” as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus.

President Trump also said the Department Housing and Urban Development will suspend foreclosures and evictions through April.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on hospitals to delay all elective procedures across the country to help ensure medical capacity is focused on stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

Hospital systems in Washington state have already begun postponing elective surgeries as they anticipate a need for more hospital beds for people diagnosed with the virus.

The Senate is taking up a financial aid package while the administration pushes forward its economic relief plan.

