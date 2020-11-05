Trump campaign to make announcement in Las Vegas Thursday morning

10 a.m. Update:

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s campaign is planning to make an announcement in Las Vegas on Thursday morning on what is expected to be a lawsuit challenging the vote in Nevada.

According to a campaign press release, the announcement will take place at the Clark County Election Department at 8:30 a.m. PT.

The campaign scheduled a news conference as ballot counting in Nevada continued. Early results showed Joe Biden with a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, but it was too early to declare a winner in the race Wednesday. More results are expected to be released Thursday morning.

The Trump campaign has already filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting. In Wisconsin, the campaign has asked for a recount.