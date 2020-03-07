Presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas County

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — There is a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Kittitas County according to the health department.

The 67-year-old female patient is stable and in isolation at her Kittitas County home.

She initially went in to a local clinic for testing.

Healthcare providers who had contact with the patient are being asked to self-isolate at this time.

The test results are a presumptive positive from the University of Washington, which means there will still be confirmatory testing completed at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) is working closely with healthcare partners and community members to begin the investigation into close contacts.

Close contacts will be notified immediately by KCPHD.

The recommendations are remaining the same, but most likely will change soon. Please take the following precautions. We will notify the public, immediately, of any changes.

• Wash hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home while you are sick.

• Cover your cough.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments