Prevent heart disease and stroke by learning how to ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — February marks American Heart Health Month, and one way to spark the conversation is to participate in National Wear Red Day Friday, February 4th. But why is wearing red so important?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women, and for women, it claims one out of every three lives, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

The Go Red for Women, an initiative with the AHA, is on a mission to use Friday to start a conversation and bring awareness to this deadly and preventable disease. “An estimated 80% of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, are preventable,” reported the AHA.

Since the pandemic, doctors have seen a decrease in patients seeking preventative care and annual routine check-ups because of fears of COVID-19, said Abigail Richardson, the telemedicine and heart attack coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in the Tri-Cities.

“It’s all about the little changes you can make every single day that will help lead to better outcomes.” -Abigail Richardson

“We kind of put our own health on hold for those couple of years we’ve been in this pandemic. And we are just kind of in survival mode. So ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ and get back into your exercise and healthy eating,” said Richardson.

RECENT: National Wear Red Day: Help bring awareness to heart disease

With access to telemedicine, that routine check-up from the safety of your home is possible, said Richardson. According to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Tri-Cities, their telemedicine visits increased from 273 in January 2020 to 8,817 in April 2020. Richardson said that by the end of 2020, they had a total of 49,161 telemedicine visits at their centers in Tri-Cities.

Richardson encourages everyone to talk with their doctor, ask specific heart health prevention questions, and address any medical family history. “Your doctor can help you determine what kind of workup you need. Maybe they want to help you check your cholesterol and monitor your blood pressure, and those things can lead to heart disease. Those things can really change your life,” Richardson said.

When you wear red on February 4, 2022, join the online conversation, post a picture, share your story, and use #GoRedWA and #WearRedDay on social media.

“Reach out to your social media family and friends and just remind them that this is a great time to schedule that check-up and get that preventative health care. Start managing the conditions that you have or potential risks factors that you don’t know you have.” -Abigail Richardson, Telemedicine and Heart Attack Coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

There are several ways to rededicate your time to creating healthy habits to prevent heart disease and stroke. Richardson said one dangerous risk factor is smoking. She encourages everyone to “please stop smoking. It’s the best thing you can do to your health. It impacts other risk factors, and you’re at higher risk for stroke if you smoke. It’s all about the little changes you can make every single day that will help lead to better outcomes.”

“If you’re between 40 and 75 years old and have never had a heart attack or stroke, use our Check. Change. Control. CalculatorTM to estimate your risk of having a cardiovascular event in the next 10 years.” -American Heart Association.

American Heart Association: 8 Ways to Prevent Heart Disease and Stroke

Know your risk. American Heart Association (AHA) said many risk factors could be improved with lifestyle changes, so it’s essential to be open with your doctor. This includes smoking and kidney disease, along with knowing your family medical history. Eat a healthy diet. “Focus your meals around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, plant-based proteins, lean animal proteins, and fish,” recommends the AHA. Health experts said it’s also essential to check the nutritional facts on food packaging to avoid trans fats and cut back on sodium, added sugars and saturated fats. Be physically active. “ Adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week,” according to AHA. Watch your weight. It’s important to find your healthy weight using a body mass index (BMI). Doctors remember to lose weight if you are overweight or obese to avoid heart disease. Live tobacco-free. Smoking or using tobacco is a risk along with secondhand smoke, and doctors highly advise avoiding it. AHA said, “there’s no such thing as a safe tobacco product.” Manage conditions. There are lifestyle changes that can help you reduce your risk. Learn how to handle and reduce high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol , high blood sugar, diabetes , or other conditions that could put you at greater risk. Take your medicine. “If you have a health condition, your doctor may prescribe statins or other medications to help control cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure. Take all medications as directed . But don’t take aspirin as a preventive measure unless your doctor tells you to,” according to AHA. Be a team player. It’s important to ask questions and work together with your health care team to reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. “Be open about any challenges you may face in trying to make healthy changes. Stress, sleep, mental health, family situations, tobacco use, food access, social support, and other issues all can affect your health and well-being ,” said the American Heart Association.

To learn more about National Wear Red Day, visit WearRedDay.org, GoRedforWomen.org, or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).

RELATED NEWS ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.