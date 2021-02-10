To prevent heart disease, doctors say being proactive is vital

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

PROSSER, Wash. — One person dies of heart disease every 36 seconds, in the United States, according to the CDC.

But, there’s some good news: Cardiovascular disease can be prevented.

“If exercise was a pill I would prescribe it to everyone is daily exercise,” Dr. Karan Bhatti said.

Dr. Bhatti with Prosser Memorial Health said prevention is crucial. He urges everyone to start with regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet.

“We need to be doing exercise for 30 minutes at least five times a week. More fruits, vegetables, foods high in fiber, decreasing fatty food, takeaway food, decreasing red meat consumption,” Dr. Bhatti explained what a heart-healthy diet looks like.

The cardiologist encourages people to also manage stress properly, through means of meditation or breathing and, to stop using tobacco.

If you have any underlying medical conditions, he said it’s important to make sure those are under control.

“We can substantially reduce our lifetime risk of developing heart disease or cardiac complications,” he explained.

However, we know heart attacks still happen and Dr. Bhatti wants people to be aware of the lesser-known symptoms, on top of the tale-tell signs like chest pain and shortness of breath.

“Chest pain that moves through your shoulders, your chest or your back, some people may not even have chest pain, they may have indigestion, lightheadedness, feeling of fatigue,” he said.

If you suspect a heart attack, Dr. Bhatti said it’s vital to seek medical attention immediately.

“Better to be safe than sorry, and if it’s nothing then you know that’s great, but these symptoms shouldn’t be ignored at all,” he said.

If you do need care, Dr. Bhatti and his team at Prosser Memorial Health are ready to help.

“We offer a full array of all heart services and I’m really excited that the programs continuing to grow daily,” he added.

If you’re a woman, be sure to pay attention to any nausea, lightheadedness, or fatigue that doesn’t go away. These are signs of a heart attack that are more common in women than men.

