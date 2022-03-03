How to prevent the number one killer in America that’s developing younger

RICHLAND, Wash. — People are developing heart disease younger, according to Nurse Practitioner April Valdez, who works in the Cardiology Department at Kadlec Clinic in the Tri-Cities. “One in four people in our community have heart disease in ages greater than 20-years-old,” said Valdez.

The CDC reports, “high rates of obesity and high blood pressure among younger people (ages 35–64) are putting them at risk for heart disease earlier in life.”

“Heart disease happens earlier in men and later in females, but unfortunately, that’s changing. An increase in sedentary lifestyles and poorer diets are resulting in women developing heart disease at younger ages.” -Nurse Practitioner April Valdez

One of the biggest concerns health care providers have is that patients are delaying their care and routine health visits due to the pandemic. Valdez said a visit to your primary care doctor is where prevention starts, as doctors can detect diseases like heart disease by monitoring your risk factors and helping you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

READ: Prevent heart disease and stroke by learning how to ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’

Valdez said, “risk factors include things like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, but they also include diabetes, smoking history, a history of other diseases like strokes, and family history.”

The CDC concluded from data published by the American Heart Association and National Center for Health Statistics, “nearly half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.” If you do have risk factors, Valdez said that doctors would do additional labs or tests like an EKG, short for electrocardiogram a test to measure heartbeats.

Modifiable Risk Factors that Can Prevent Heart Disease:

Eat a heart-healthy diet

Get enough sleep

Avoid or manage stress

Exercise regularly

American Heart Association: Heart-Healthy Diets (Recommended)

Mediterranean Diet:

Plenty of fruits, vegetables, bread and other grains, potatoes, beans, nuts, and seeds.

Olive oil as a primary fat source

Dairy products, eggs, fish, and poultry in low to moderate amounts.

Vegetarian Diet:

A plant-based diet that sometimes includes dairy and eggs.

DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) Diet:

An eating plan that is designed to help you manage blood pressure, emphasizing healthy food sources that limit red meat, sodium (salt), sweets, anything with added sugars and sugar-containing beverages.

Valdez said these diets listed above are not low-fat diets but heart-healthy diets. “Fats from salmon, avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil are important because they help your heart and keep your blood vessels flexible and pliable.”

Bad fats and cholesterol can start to clog your blood vessels and increase inflammation which Valdez said leads to coronary heart disease.

READ: Heart Safe Richland community initiative offers free Hands-Only CPR classes

“Movement is medicine,” said Valdez, who recommends a standard of 150 minutes of cardiovascular exercise each week. She said, “it can be simple things like walking, even in a short amount of time, even five minutes several times per day. Some people love stationary bikes or swimming.” Valdez said it doesn’t have to be high intensity; you just have to work your heart muscle like a muscle.

For additional heart health resources visit the American Heart Association website.

RELATED HEALTH NEWS ON YAKTRINEWS.COM