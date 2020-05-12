Priceless photos show Kennewick cop giving ‘ticket’ to very young driver

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Turns out, it doesn’t matter how old you are — no one likes getting a ticket.

On Tuesday, a Kennewick police officer was on patrol when he found a young boy “driving under the influence of juice boxes.”

At the request of the boy’s parents, the officer issued him a “ticket.” Photos on the KPD Facebook page show the kid doesn’t look too thrilled about it.

On a more serious note, police are asking the public to drive with caution as the weather warms up because there are more children outside playing.

Today one of our officers was conducting extra patrol and found this little guy driving under the influence of juice… Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Comments

comments