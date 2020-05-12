Priceless photos show Kennewick cop giving ‘ticket’ to very young driver
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Turns out, it doesn’t matter how old you are — no one likes getting a ticket.
On Tuesday, a Kennewick police officer was on patrol when he found a young boy “driving under the influence of juice boxes.”
At the request of the boy’s parents, the officer issued him a “ticket.” Photos on the KPD Facebook page show the kid doesn’t look too thrilled about it.
On a more serious note, police are asking the public to drive with caution as the weather warms up because there are more children outside playing.