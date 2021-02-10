Professional fighter from Richland wanted for insurance fraud

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): The OIC told KAPP-KVEW that Caraway contacted Benton County prosecutors on Wednesday to reschedule his arraignment for March 11.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Bryan Caraway, a professional fighter from Richland, is wanted on four counts of insurance fraud after he failed to appear in Benton County Superior Court to face several felony charges.

The Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) reported that Caraway has been added to the Washington State insurance fraud most wanted list.

Caraway was charged with fraud after allegedly lying about an ATV being stolen from his Richland property in 2018 in order to file for an insurance claim.

Kara Klotz with the OIC told KAPP-KVEW that Caraway was charged with forgery, first degree attempted theft, filing a false insurance claim, and making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on February 4.

If you have any information that could lead to Caraway’s arrest, you’re asked to contact police.