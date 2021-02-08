Program funded to support those facing homelessness in the Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local organizations came together Monday to announce the funding of a program to help support those facing homelessness in our community.

The program will have a nurse or care coordinator at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission’s men’s shelter in Pasco to work with patients returning from the hospital.

The Kadlec Foundation and the Kadlec community benefit funding program is providing $80,000 to the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and the Grace Clinic to support the program.

“Our vision at the foundation at Kadlec is to elevate our communities health,” said Jim Hall, Chief Philanthropist Officer at the Kadlec Foundation.

Executive Director of the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, Andrew Porter, said they are grateful for the financial support.

“Unfortunately, when a homeless patient leaves the hospital, often times there is not suitable follow up care,” said Porter.

Porter says there will be three rooms at the men’s shelter available for the program.

The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission men’s shelter is located at 221 S Fourth Avenue in Pasco.

