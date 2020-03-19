Proof Gastropub accepting donations to feed grocery store workers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Proof Gastropub in Kennewick is accepting donations to feed grocery store workers in the Tri-Cities who’ve been extra busy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the restaurant said people can donate $13.50 to buy a meal for an employee at Cash and Carry in Kennewick. Donations can be made directly or by adding it to an order.

The goal is to feed all of the store’s 15 employees.

“Once we reach 15 donations we will make meals for each of them and deliver!” Proof said in a Facebook post.

You can call Proof at 509-820-3321 from 3pm to 8pm to donate or add a donation to an existing order. Click here to donate.

Help us Give Grocery Store Workers A Meal! We'd like to thank the employees of our local grocery stores by providing… Posted by PROOF on Thursday, March 19, 2020

