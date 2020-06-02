Proof Gastropub coming to Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Proof Gastropub will be opening a second location in Pasco, the restaurant’s owner announced Sunday.

Owner Mike Miller said the new location will be on Burden Road near Road 68 inside the old Dickey’s Barbecue Pit space. He hopes to open by July or August.

The first location opened on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick in December 2017.

In a 2017 interview with KAPP-KVEW, Miller said Proof serves “high-end bar food” along with craft cocktails and beer.

Miller said the Pasco location will be a larger space with a “secret” bar attached with a couple private karaoke room.

In early March we expanded our kitchen and unfortunately had to lose our beloved booths. Thankfully we found a new location to keep them. Proof Pasco coming to you soon! Posted by PROOF on Sunday, May 31, 2020

