Proposed bill would give Americans $2,000 a month during coronvirus pandemic

David Mann by David Mann

WASHINGTON — Two House Democrats have proposed a bill that would provide Americans with $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Money for the People Act is meant to provide relief to qualifying citizens over age 16 “until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.”

Reps. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced the bill on Tuesday.

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” said Rep. Tim Ryan.

The proponents of the bill say it fixes a bug in the CARES Act, which is providing millions of Americans with a one-time payment of $1,200, by ensuring “college students and adults with disabilities can still receive the payments even if claimed as a dependent,” according to a news release.

“A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” said Rep. Ro Khanna. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work.”

Under the Emergency Money for the People Act, monthly cash payments would be guaranteed for at least six months and would continue until the employment to population ratio for people ages 16 and older is above 60%. These payments would not count as income in order to protect eligibility for any of the income-based state or federal government assistance programs.

Eligibility:

Every American adult age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month.

Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive at least $4,000 per month.

Qualifying families with children will receive an additional $500 per child – families will receive funds for up to three children.

For example, a married couple making under $260K with 3 kids would receive $5,500 per month.

Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible.

Those who were not eligible in 2019 or 2018 but would be eligible in 2020, could submit at least two consecutive months of paychecks to verify income eligibility.

The Emergency Money for the People Act also expands the program to millions more Americans who were excluded from the CARES cash rebates – such as college students and adults with disabilities who are still claimed as a dependent. The individual will receive the payment and their parent or guardian will receive the dependent credit.

