Prosecutor: No charges filed in Sunnyside homicide due to ‘insufficient’ evidence

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has declined to file charges against the suspect in the killing of 27-year-old Angel Anthony Faz earlier this month in Sunnyside due to “insufficient evidence.”

Faz was fatally shot Jan. 7 at a mobile home park off of Yakima Valley Highway in what police said may have been a gang-related shooting. Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the killing.

“Without more evidence, especially identification of the shooter and/or accomplice liability in some form, we cannot make a case that would have a reasonable chance of getting to a jury for their deliberation,” Brusic said in a letter sent to the Sunnyside Police Department.

Brusic said charges could be filed in the future if additional evidence was found to support the charges.

