Prosecutor urges Selah mayor to retract proclamation on stay home order

David Mann by David Mann

SELAH, Wash. — Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic is urging Mayor Sherry Raymond to retract a proclamation that says City of Selah employees will not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Selah City Administrator Don Wayman said the mayor currently has no plans issue a retraction.

The proclamation issued Friday addresses residents and business owners who have been outspokenly frustrated by the order and the economic hardships it has brought on. It claims the order ignores the “inherent differences between sparsely populated areas and densely populated areas.”

In response to these concerns, the mayor’s proclamation says the governor does not have legal authority to force city employees, including police officers, to take action against anyone.

“Those wishing to operate or patronize a business, to conduct or attend religious services, to use park facilities or to take action that was lawful prior to the Governor’s Proclamations, will not be harrassed, punished or investigated by any City of Selah employee,” the proclamation says.

In a letter Brusic sent to Raymond on Saturday, he acknowledges that people are “suffering physically, mentally, spiritually and financially in ways we have never seen before.”

However, his letter also says that Inslee has been given the direct authority to issue the proclamations he has made in response to the coronavirus crisis under the state’s legislature.

“The Washington Constitution gives counties, cities and towns broad discretion to issue their own regulations. However, during an emergency, they may not issue proclamations or adopt any regulations which conflict with the governor’s emergency proclamation … Elected officials, such as you and me, are tasked to serve under the laws, not to act above them,” the letter says.

According to Brusic, declaring that Inslee does not have the power to do what he is currently doing is “simply incorrect.”

“Frustration cannot fuel the blatant willfulness to violate the Governor’s Proclamations under the current state of affairs with the knowledge and information we currently are operating under,” he wrote before formally urging Raymond to retract her proclamation. “I sincerely hope that we can arrive at a mutual understanding before actions lead to possible further consequences.”

In an interview with KAPP-KVEW, Wayman said he believes Brusic’s letter is trying to imply that the proclamation is encouraging residents to disobey Inslee’s stay home order.

“He’s asserting that the mayor is contradicting the governor’s guidance. She’s doing nothing of the sort,” Wayman said.

Wayman said the proclamation is only questioning the governor from a critical standpoint and informing the public that no city staff will be enforcing his order.

As the proclamation states, Wayman reiterated that city employees do not work for the governor, even during times of crisis.

He said the governor’s order is practically unenforceable and has, therefore, hardly been enforced by any agencies in Yakima County if at all.

“The economy, commerce, person-to-person contact cannot cease … We have to continue to work in order to be able to adequately respond to any of this. In order to not allow this situation to exacerbate beyond anybody’s help and control,” Wayman said.

He said he hopes a mutual understanding can be reached between the city and prosecuting attorney’s office.

