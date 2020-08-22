Prosecutor won’t file charges against Kennewick officer who fatally shot Gordon Whitaker

David Mann by David Mann

45-year-old Gordon Whitaker

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller will not file charges against the Kennewick police officer who shot and killed Gordon Whitaker.

Officer Dylan Markley shot Whitaker multiple times on Feb. 9, 2020, near Columbia Drive and Fruitland Avenue after he tried to run away while being detained for questioning.

According to the prosecutor’s review of the case, Officers Markley and Zachariah Moore stopped Whitaker and his friend Logan Nichols as they were walking along a fence line near a closed business in the area. One of them had been stopping every now and then to shine a flashlight through the fence. Officer Becca Henry joined up with them a short time later.

Police said the men had a flashlight and a 12-inch metal file with them.

As the officers were questioning the men, Whitaker reportedly provided a false name, which came back with no record when they looked it up. The officers told Whitaker they were going to keep him detained until they learned who he was.

At that point, Whitaker started running away. Officer Henry chased him and took him to the ground, and Officer Markley followed after them.

Investigators said Whitaker tried to get free and Officer Henry told him to stop resisting.

During that time, Officer Markley saw Whitaker reach for the gun and shouted for him to stop reaching and get on the ground. He then saw Whitaker pull the gun clear from his jacket and turn toward Henry.

Officer Markley fired his weapon multiple times at Whitaker, fatally shooting him. A gun was found near Whitaker’s body. Investigators said the location where the gun was found was consistent with him holding it in his hand, then dropping it after getting shot.

Miller’s review of the case says Markley’s actions were legally justified because “he had good faith belief that the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious physical harm to Officer Henry.”

In addition, his review says the officers had reasonable suspicion to contact Whitaker and Nichols because they were behind a fence near a closed business with a flashlight.

Miller acknowledged that family members were skeptical that Whitaker could have ran away because he had a leg injury. However, investigators determined he only ran a few feet before Officer Henry caught up to him, and he did not run fast. He said this was corroborated by video footage from the area.

He said there are multiple reasons why Whitaker might have tried to run away from the officers. One is that his judgement may have been impaired by amphetamine and methamphetamine found in his system. Another is that he had two active warrants for his arrest.

The state attorney general’s office will be reviewing Miller’s findings.

Read the prosecutor’s full review of the case here.