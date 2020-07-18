Prosecutors: Yakima woman charged with rape of two boys recorded on doorbell cam

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office has filed felony charges against a Yakima woman who was allegedly recorded on a doorbell camera raping two young boys, an employee at the prosecutor’s office confirmed.

Miah Rachelle Lopez, 19, is scheduled to be arraigned July 29 on two counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

On Tuesday, Yakima police arrested Lopez at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of E. Spruce St. near Kiwanis Park after a resident called to report that his Ring doorbell camera recorded a sexual assault.

RELATED: Yakima woman caught on doorbell camera raping two young boys, police say

Police said the footage showed Lopez performing oral sex acts on two boys who were under the age of 10 outside in the breezeway of the apartment outside the resident’s door. Police said they believe Lopez lives in the complex, and that she was not a stranger to her young victims.

Lopez was still at the apartment complex when officers arrived there around 4:30 p.m. She allegedly tried to make a run for it before being taken into custody.

Police said Lopez was booked at the Yakima County jail. Her name does not appear on the jail roster as of Friday morning.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Yakima County Superior Court Clerk’s Office and the prosecutor for the case to learn if Lopez bonded out of jail or was otherwise released. The clerk’s office said it did not have that information available. Attempts to reach the prosecutor were not successful.

Comments

comments