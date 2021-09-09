Prosser City Hall temporarily moves two blocks over in fallout of fire

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: City of Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. — After a fire damaged infrastructure surrounding the former Prosser City Hall, it has temporarily moved to a new facility just two blocks down from the previous location.

According to a release from the City of Prosser, the new City Hall location is at 1002 Dudley Ave. City officials thanked Benton County, the Benton REA, the City of Pasco, the Port of Benton and City of Prosser staff members for their efforts in making this move.

Despite the move, City Hall remains closed to the public because of the imminent threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, City of Prosser staff is available by appointment only for individuals who need help direly.

If you need to schedule an appointment, you can call (509) 786-2332. Per CDC Guidelines, masks are required inside all City facilities.

The following services remain available via the City of Prosser’s website (http://www.cityofprosser.com/):

Pay Utility Bill

Apply for a Business License

Apply for a Building Permit

Submit a Public Records Request

Access City Council Meetings

Other Inquiries

Any inquires for the Prosser Police Department can be made online by clicking here. If you are in need of immediate attention or have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

A nighttime dropbox remains available for utility payments. You may find that at 1230 Bennett Ave, which is the train depot’s parking lot.

