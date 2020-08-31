Prosser drive-by shooting victims believe they may have been targeted because of ‘thin blue line’ flag, police say

David Mann by David Mann

PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser police are investigating a shooting in which the victims believe they may have been targeted because of a flag showing their support for law enforcement.

Police say they received a call about shots fired in the 1400 block of Prosser Ave. on Aug. 28 around 10 p.m. A home had been struck numerous times by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

According to police, the victims said they may have been targeted because of a “thin blue line” flag they had on display at their home. The flag is used to show support for law enforcement officers.

Police say one or two persons of interest are being investigated in connection with the shooting.