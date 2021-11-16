Prosser driver hurt, 2 cars totaled in crash on I-82 in Benton County

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 26-year-old from Prosser was hurt after a distracted teenager crashed into their vehicle on the eastbound lane of I-82 near the exit to Richland.

According to the Washington State Patrol and Trooper Chris Thorson, the accident occurred around 7:46 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16. A 17-year-old from Benton City trailed the Prosser man while he drove a late-90s Honda Accord.

The Prosser driver slowed for traffic near milepost 102 in Benton County while the teen was distracted on the roadway. He failed to leave enough space and crashed into the Accord, totaling the Honda and his own ’03 Acura RSX.

RELATED: Kennewick drivers collide while at the scene of another crash

Trooper Thorson says that it was a minor injury accident, meaning no one’s injuries are life-threatening. However, the Prosser man was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be medically evaluated and treated for his injuries.

Intoxicants like drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor in the crash, but the Benton City teen faces a negligent driving charge for his role in this accident. He did not suffer any injuries despite massive damage to his vehicle.

Eastbound traffic on I-82 was backed up for at least a mile as WSP Troopers shut down the right lane and shoulder of the highway to clean up and investigate the crash. This may have impacted some morning commutes through Benton County west of Richland.

This is a breaking news story. An update will be issued if pertinent details are announced.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Kennewick drivers collide while at the scene of another crash

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.