Prosser hospital offering free breakfast for Veterans Day

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PROSSER, Wash. — In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, Prosser Memorial Hospital will hand out free hot to-go breakfasts to veterans and their families as a thank you to those who served.

An annual tradition, participants can drive through the campus from 7-10 a.m. on Nov. 11 to get their meal. There will also be a special appreciation gift for the veterans.

Following breakfast, a Veterans Day Procession will start at 11 a.m. in Historic Downtown Prosser.

