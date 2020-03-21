Prosser man killed in hit-and-run crash, suspected drunk driver takes off

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

PROSSER, Wash. — A fatal two-car crash took the life of a Prosser man Friday evening. One of the drivers, allegedly drunk, took off but troopers soon caught them.

According to Washington State Patrol, 35-year-old Santiago Acostanavarrate of Prosser was driving north on State Route 221, a few miles south of Carter Road. Ronald Jones, 43, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho was going south. WSP said Acostanavarrate allegedly went over the center line and collided with Jones. Acostanavarrate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Jones took off, but was soon found. Authorities believe he was driving under the influence.

He was booked for felony hit-and-run and DUI. The crash is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments