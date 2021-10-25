Prosser man to serve 78 months in federal prison for Benton County drug conspiracy

by Dylan Carter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Prosser man has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and seven other controlled substances across Southeastern Washington.

According to new information from the Eastern Washington branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old David Barnes Nay of Prosser was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison on October 20, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to seven charges related to the distribution of the following eight controlled substances: Fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone, hydromorphone, methylphenidate, amphetamine mixture, carisoprodol, and alprazolam.

Nay is one of five people facing serious criminal charges for a drug plot based out of Richland.

From March 2016 to May 2017, Dr. Janet Sue Arnold of Benton City signed hundreds of blank prescription forms; enabling drug dealers and addicts to illegally gain access to habit-forming substances with the intent to use and distribute.

Court documents suggest that Nay was both a dealer and an addict himself during the heyday of this conspiracy. He helped to distribute large quantities of narcotics and opioid medications, which led to his sentencing. The Prosser resident will spend five years under court supervision upon his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref is dedicated to combating the distribution of opioid drugs, which has been amplified over the last decade and accelerated at the peak of the pandemic.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington and our federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to combat the opioid epidemic in our community,” Waldref said. “The sentence imposed sends a stern warning to those who may seek to illegally distribute fentanyl and other prescription medications that they will face significant consequences. I commend the diligent work of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, agents who investigated this case.”

Several co-conspirators should be sentenced within the coming weeks and months as Eastern Washington prosecutors prepare for the final stages of his lengthy investigation.

