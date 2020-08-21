Prosser man wanted for assaulting woman with a knife

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PROSSER, Wash. – A Prosser man is wanted after assaulting a woman with a knife at a rest stop early Friday morning.

According to Officer Sparks with the Prosser Police Department, 20-year-old Alberto Kuban of Prosser was with his girlfriend at a rest stop just off Exit 80 in Prosser when he attacked another woman who was with them.

Officer Sparks explained that they had been having an argument over a cat.

The victim suffered a laceration to the neck, but her injury was not life-threatening and she was medically cleared at the scene.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. and the suspect got away.

Kuban was last seen driving a black GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prosser Police Department.