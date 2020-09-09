Prosser mayor issues local emergency proclamation due to wind damage

David Mann by David Mann

PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser Mayor Randy Taylor issued a local emergency proclamation Tuesday because of a wind storm that damaged numerous trees throughout the city on Labor Day.

“Many of the damaged trees have fallen, blocking public rights-of-way and access to various properties throughout the city. The conditions warrant the issuance of a proclamation declaring the existence of a local emergency,” said a statement from the City of Prosser.

The proclamation is scheduled to be ratified through at a city council meeting Tuesday night.

“We have a great team. Thanks to the quick response of our partners from the local electric companies Benton PUD and Benton REA as well as the Port of Benton, the City’s Public Works Crews were able to begin the tough work of clearing city rights-of-way. The police department was instrumental in assisting with barricades and detours that allowed crews to safely work throughout the night on clean-up efforts in streets and city parks, which is still ongoing,” said Public Works Director Marty Groom.

City officials are working with Basin Disposal Inc., (BDI) to provide dumpsters for citizens to dispose of yard waste caused by the storm, at no cost to residents. Those dumpsters will arrive Wednesday afternoon and will be placed at the parking lot located on Bennett Avenue and Eighth Street. City residents are allowed to place brush debris only in these bins for a limited time.

Another option available to city residents is to utilize the free curbside “extra” pick-up service through BDI. If residents have “extras” that are boxed, bagged or bundled or any limbs and/or branches 4 feet in length or less, they may place the items 3 feet away from their trash cans near the normal pickup location on their properties the night before the regular pick-up day.

Residents are encouraged to not fill bags or boxes any more than 65 pounds; items weighing more than this will not be picked up.