Prosser: Planned power outage rescheduled for this weekend

PROSSER, Wash. — If you are a Benton PUD customer in the Prosser region, you may be impacted by a seven-hour planned power outage scheduled for Saturday, April 17 into Sunday, April 18.

This planned maintenance period was rescheduled from the same timeframe last weekend. According to a release issued by the Benton PUD, customers in Prosser are expected to be without power due to “high priority maintenance” from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. While this maintenance may be a temporary inconvenience, it is expected to help the region in the long run.

This work will be done by a team from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). They are expected to repair power lines and equipment that connect Prosser and the surrounding area to a regional power grid.

The Benton PUD advises that customers in the Prosser area prepare by having flashlights, batteries, and other essential items prepared. They also suggest that you fully charge your cell phone and other electronic devices leading up to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

If you are a Benton PUD customer, you can sign up for the Smart Hub app to enroll in email or text notifications regarding planned outages and notices about power in your region.

Officials included a map that shows the impacted regions. You can find that by visiting their website here. The Benton PUD location in Prosser is at 250 Gap Road. You can reach out directly for further information by calling (509) 786-1841.

In case you aren’t familiar, the Benton PUD provides electricity and wholesale broadband for 55,000 community members across Kennewick, Prosser, Finley, Benton City and surrounding areas in Benton County.

