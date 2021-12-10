Prosser robbery suspect apprehended by SWAT after threatening neighbors at knifepoint

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

PROSSER, Wash. — A 43-year-old woman was brought into custody following a lengthy SWAT standoff that was initiated when she threatened to kill her neighbors while brandishing a large knife.

Prosser police officers responded to the 1800-block of Wine Country Rd around 9:30 p.m. on December 9. When they arrived, officers observed an adult woman carrying a large knife; screaming that she was going to kill someone. This was consistent with the initial report that was made to police dispatch.

Officers recognized this woman, who has since been identified as Erica Yolanda Alvarez, as a suspect in a robbery that occurred sometime on Wednesday.

When she recognized that police arrived, Alvarez allegedly turned against the responding officer; screaming and waving her knife in a threatening manner. She scurried into an apartment and barricaded herself inside, where authorities say she resumed screaming and throwing objects around.

Considering the suspect’s previous history of violence, authorities called for assistance from the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT unit for backup. They made multiple attempts to make contact with the suspect, who failed to comply with their directions.

Around 3:30 a.m. this morning, SWAT resorted to drawing her out of the apartment with non-lethal chemical devices. This forced her out of the residence, where she was taken into police custody without further incident.

She was brought to Prosser Memorial Hospital, where she was medically evaluated and cleared by health care professionals.

Authorities transported her to the Benton County Jail, where she faces an initial robbery charge with more charges pending for her unruly behavior and violent threats.

