Prosser School District providing school supplies for all students this year

David Mann by David Mann

PROSSER, Wash. — The Prosser School District will be providing school supplies for all students for the 2020-21 school year.

Students will receive a drawstring backpack that includes pencils, pens, notebooks, colored pencils or crayons, a sharpener, highlighters, scissors/glue for K-5, and specialized math items. These supplies will be issued during device check-out later this month.

“We know times are tough for some of our families and we want everyone to stay safe and healthy,” the district said.

Comments

comments