Prosser students: Paint a pumpkin, win some cash

PROSSER, Wash. — The Prosser Parks and Recreation Department wants to bring some Halloween spirit to the community during COVID-19.

They are hosting the city’s first Pumpkin Painting Contest with the help of Prosser Memorial Health, Benton REA and Yakima Federal Savings and Loan.

Each school level has a different category with their own theme. City staff will choose a 1st and 2nd place in each category, and the winner will receive a Visa gift card plus a gift basket from Prosser Memorial Health.

Elementary School – Theme: Funny

1st Place: $50 gift card

2nd Place: $25 gift card

Middle School – Theme: Scary

1st Place: $75 gift card

2nd Place: $35 gift card

High School – Theme: Day of the Dead

1st Place: $100 gift card

2nd Place: $50 gift card

Participants can submit a picture of their pumpkin to parksandrec@ci.prosser.wa.us. The deadline is midnight Oct. 20.

Winners will be announced Oct. 26 via the Prosser Parks and Recreation Facebook page and by phone. Candy bags will available for all participants on Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Prosser City Hall.

