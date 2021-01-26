Prosser vaccine provider cancels appointments, says state cut supplies

Prosser Memorial Health said it will cancel two of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

YOUR VACCINE HQ: Yaktrinews.com/vaccine

“We are incredibly disappointed to be in this position. Three weeks ago, the state asked us to ramp up our capacity to vaccinate community members, and we have done that. However, the state’s distribution plan for vaccine has now changed. Vaccine that has been directed to hospitals is being redirected to support state-run mass vaccination sites. This week state allocations to hospitals were slashed and we are unable to follow through on our plans,” PMH said in a news release.

This may be the beginning of a big move by the state to transition away from small-scale vaccine providers to large-scale mass-vaccination sites, such as the one in Kennewick and a newly created one in Yakima, which the county created itself after not being included among the first four locations outlined by the state: Kennewick, Ridgefield, Spokane and Wenatchee.

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site requires appointments

RELATED: Yakima County Fairgrounds to host mass vaccination site

Gov. Inslee has planned a news conference at 2:15 p.m. We will carry it live on KAPP-KVEW TV, our KAPP-KVEW+ streaming app and at yaktrinews.com.

TODAY AT 2:15: Governor Inslee to give update on vaccinations

Last week, Prosser Memorial Health received 1,600 doses. This week, it’s down to 100 doses, forcing the cancellation of the two planned clinics, according to PMH.

PMH says it has the capacity to deliver 2,000 vaccinations each week. The hospital has received 3,400 total doses of vaccines and provided 3,040 first and second doses so far.

“We remain committed in our support of the state’s effort to get as many vaccinated as quickly as is safely possible. We also welcome the state’s new efforts to bring in additional partners to stand up its own mass vaccination efforts,” the hospital said. However, we believe the reallocation of vaccines away from hospitals and clinics with thousands of appointments already scheduled is short-sighted and harmful to the public’s trust in Washington State’s vaccine distribution system.”