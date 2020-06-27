Prosser woman sentenced to 15 years for killing friend at birthday party

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Benton County judge sentenced a Prosser woman to 15 years in prison for murdering her friend during her own birthday party in 2018.

Amy Brown was found guilty of second-degree murder in March for the shooting death of Amy Hill. The defendant told investigators she acted in self defense.

The shooting happened during a birthday celebration for Brown at her home on North River Road. Brown said she had caught Hill in bed with her fiance.

According to court documents, there was a physical altercation and Brown grabbed a gun and shot Hill. Brown called 911, but the victim was dead by the time deputies arrived.

Though she faced a sentence of 123 to 220 months in prison, asked for just three months. She was instead given 180 months, or 15 years, according to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Amanda Hill’s family said no amount of time for the defendant can ever bring back their lost loved one. They expressed their appreciation and gratitude for all who made this outcome possible,” the prosecutors office said in a statement.

