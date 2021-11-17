Prosser’s Princess Christmas Market hosts local vendors, screens ‘The Polar Express’

PROSSER, Wash. — A local staple is hosting its annual Princess Christmas Market featuring high-quality artisan gifts for the most special people in your life this holiday season.

On Saturday, November 27, vendors from across the Mid-Columbia will gather in the Princess Theatre’s green room at 1226 Meade Ave in Prosser. Admission is free of cost, and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus additional screenings in the theatre auditorium.

A holiday classic—’The Polar Express’—will be screened at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on November 27. Sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health, screenings and popcorn are free of cost.

“We moved the Princess Christmas Market to ‘Small Business Saturday’ on Thanksgiving Weekend,” said Theater manager Shara Forrister. “This means the market’s customers will have access to the many specials offered throughout historic Prosser that day, including our vendors’ one-of-a-kind offerings in the Green Room at the Princess.”

The first 40 people who arrive at the Princess Christmas Market will get to choose from a free reusable tote bag or a glass water bottle from the theatre.

Additionally, the Valley Theatre Company will sell 2021-22 flex passes and other memberships for Benton County’s theatre community.

“The Princess Christmas Market is always a fun way to kick off your holiday season, especially while you explore everything else Prosser has to offer on Small Business Saturday,” Forrister said. “Where else can you support local artisans, the performing arts, and historic preservation, all at the same time?”

Vendors will sell goods including Christmas decorations, home décor, clothing, towels, handmade candles, homemade jams, jellies, syrups and honey, aprons, signs, and more items that are perfect for the holiday season.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the Princess Theatre’s website here.

