Protesters gather in Richland to rally against the governor’s stay home order

RICHLAND, Wash. — Protestors of all ages gathered in the Tri-Cities for the second time in as many days to protest re-opening the state of Washington.

People lined George Washington Way in front of John Dam Plaza in Richland with signs, American flags, and bullhorns while some drivers passed by honking and waving out their windows.

In a Facebook post relating to the protest, it stated that until Governor Inslee revises the “stay home, stay healthy,” order these protests will continue.

The signs asked for the opening of the state, to make construction essential, and to stop killing small businesses.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered at the Columbia Point Marina to protest Washington state’s ban on fishing.

