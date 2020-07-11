Protesters in Pasco demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

PASCO, Wash. — Protesters gathered in Pasco to support the family of Vanessa Guillen and demand justice after she was reportedly killed in an armory room where she worked.

“We’re trying to bring awareness and show support to the Guillen family,” said Jaime Torres, the protest organizer.

The protest started at noon on Saturday and was hosted by Jaime and The Justice League, who have hosted many of the protests in recent weeks in the Tri-Cities.

Protesters lined W. Court St. near Albertsons with signs, while chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Happening now in Pasco. Protesters have gathered for justice in the death of Vanessa Guillen. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/qv0Bgehfia — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 11, 2020

“We’re bringing pressure to our local congressman to get that congressional investigation for Vanessa Guillen,” said Torres.

Guillen, who was 20, was an Army Specialist that had gone missing in April.

