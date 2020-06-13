Protesters ask for change at Kennewick City Hall

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Peaceful protesters rallied at City Hall in Kennewick on Friday, before marching around downtown asking for justice and change.

Protesters arrived around 1:00 p.m. on Friday and stayed until around 6:00 p.m., all while holding signs, chanting, and playing music. The protesters marched down South Washington Street to First Avenue and looped around back to City Hall around 5:00 p.m.

We’re currently behind the protestors who are marching in Kennewick. An update to come at 6. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/K2QvuMq09k — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) June 13, 2020

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, on Columbia Center Blvd. near the Columbia Center Mall.

