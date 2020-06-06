Protestors rally in Kennewick against police brutality
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of protestors filled the median, and lined the sidewalk on Clearwater Ave. Saturday afternoon to rally against police brutality.
The protest took place in front of WinCo in Kennewick, with many protestors displaying signs that read, “Black Lives Matter,” “Say Their Names,” and “No Justice, No Peace.”
Protestors were seen laying in the median, and on the sidewalk chanting, “I can’t breathe.”
As some cars stopped at nearby red lights, protestors took the opportunity to cross the street.
While protestors were gathered in the median, two cars stopped in the street and some protestors walked into the lanes to hold up their signs.
Many protestors started marching towards Edison St. around 2:00 p.m. waving their signs and chanting.
This is one of the many protests that have taken place in the Tri-Cities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
